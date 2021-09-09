Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan suggests inviting Taliban govt to regional forum

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184

ISLAMABAD, Sept 8: Pakistan on Wednesday suggested inviting Taliban-run Afghanistan to a regional forum of six countries to help avert a humanitarian and economic crisis in the country.
The Taliban on Tuesday announced a new government and named Mullah Hasan Akhund, an associate of the movement's late founder Mullah Omar, as the head of the interim set-up, with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the movement's political office, as one of the two deputies.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood, speaking at a virtual conference that brought together neighbours Pakistan, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Turkmenistan to discuss Afghan strategy, floated the idea of inviting the new rulers in Kabul to future gatherings.
"I also suggest that we may give consideration to the idea to invite Afghanistan in future," Qureshi said.
"Participation of Afghanistan will augment this forum's effectiveness in pursuing our shared objectives for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan."
An opening statement at the conference said the neighbours agreed on closer cooperation to avert a looming humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan.
The United Nations has said basic services are unravelling in Afghanistan, with food and other aid about to run out. More than half a million people have been displaced internally this year.
"In the wake of recent developments, the key priorities are to prevent a humanitarian crisis that can exacerbate the suffering of the Afghans," Qureshi said in a live telecast, reading from a statement. "Equally important is to take steps to prevent economic meltdown in the country."
Afghanistan's neighbours would require a coordinated approach to cope with challenges stemming from the regime change in Kabul after U.S. and NATO forces left, the statement said.
It said those challenges included border security, preventing Afghan soil from being used as a base for terrorism and a possible influx of refugees.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan suggests inviting Taliban govt to regional forum
Violence erupts after Myanmar shadow government ‘war’ call
US crews remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41
China hails Taliban govt as West expresses concerns
Trudeau hit by stones on campaign trail
India ‘prepares for worst’ ahead of third Covid-19 wave
Students attend class under new classroom conditions at Avicenna University


Latest News
Dengue: 317 patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
US violates Doha Agreement: Taliban
No Stokes as England announces T20 WC squad
32 nabbed in Rajshahi on different charges
70,000 Muslim pilgrims can perform Umrah a day
Imam killed as pickup van hits auto-rickshaw
Non-govt teachers can't be kept suspended for over six months
Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party
Maid tortured, CID official's wife sent to jail
Three factories fined Tk 16 lakh for polluting environment
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
JU students stage demo
Is it possible to achieve the net zero emission?
ECNEC approves youth folk dev project costing Tk 4,300cr
Specialised bank for SMEs underscored at DCCI webinar
Political parties and the next general election
UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal as ‘catastrophe’ looms
Moral degradation among university students
Woman booters begin stretching, gym in nepal
HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft