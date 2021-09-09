Violence erupts after Myanmar shadow government ‘war’ call

YANGON, Sept 8: Southeast Asian and Western countries have urged all sides in Myanmar to refrain from violence and allow in humanitarian aid, after a shadow government, formed by opponents of military rule, declared a nationwide uprising against the junta.

A military spokesman dismissed the call for revolt as a ploy to gain world attention and said it would not succeed. There were no immediate reports of violence on Wednesday, though security forces were out in strength in Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon. A day earlier, there were protests and a flare-up in fighting between the army and ethnic minority insurgents.

Protesters have destroyed around a dozen military-owned communications towers in Myanmar, witnesses and reports said Wednesday, after the country's self-proclaimed shadow government issued a call for a "defensive war" against the junta.

The country has been in chaos since the military seized power in February, sparking mass pro-democracy rallies followed by a deadly crackdown and renewed fighting with ethnic rebel militias in border areas.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed and nearly 8,000 arrested, according to local observers.

Protesters said they targeted 11 mobile phone masts belonging to the military-owned Mytel, one of the country's four main cell networks, in the town of Budalin in the central Sagaing region.

"Our intention is to destroy the military business. Their businesses support (them) to maintain their power. Therefore, we have to destroy it," a resident involved in the operation told AFP. Video footage from local media shows an explosion at the base of one tower followed by the structure falling down, to applause from onlookers. -AFP









