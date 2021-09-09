Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41

TANGERANG, Sept 8: A fire tore through an overcrowded Indonesian prison in the early hours of Wednesday when most inmates were asleep, killing 41 people and injuring dozens of others, an official said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze -- which was mostly contained within one block that housed prisoners jailed on drug charges -- at around 3 am (2000 GMT Tuesday) and evacuated the victims.

A video released by the Justice Ministry office showed the ceiling collapsing as the fire tore through the block.

"Forty died on the scene and one died on his way to the hospital," said Yasonna Laoly, Indonesia's justice minister, adding that eight were seriously hurt and 31 sustained minor injuries.

Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran earlier told media that 72 had minor injuries.

The police said they are now working to identify the victims after receiving body bags from the rescue team.

"The team hopes that families will come forward to give data on the 41 people to help expedite the process," National Police spokesman Rusdi Hartono said. -AFP











