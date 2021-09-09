Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279

TANGERANG, Sept 8: A fire tore through an overcrowded Indonesian prison in the early hours of Wednesday when most inmates were asleep, killing 41 people and injuring dozens of others, an official said.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze -- which was mostly contained within one block that housed prisoners jailed on drug charges -- at around 3 am (2000 GMT Tuesday) and evacuated the victims.
A video released by the Justice Ministry office showed the ceiling collapsing as the fire tore through the block.
"Forty died on the scene and one died on his way to the hospital," said Yasonna Laoly, Indonesia's justice minister, adding that eight were seriously hurt and 31 sustained minor injuries.
Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran earlier told media that 72 had minor injuries.
The police said they are now working to identify the victims after receiving body bags from the rescue team.
"The team hopes that families will come forward to give data on the 41 people to help expedite the process," National Police spokesman Rusdi Hartono said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan suggests inviting Taliban govt to regional forum
Violence erupts after Myanmar shadow government ‘war’ call
US crews remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41
China hails Taliban govt as West expresses concerns
Trudeau hit by stones on campaign trail
India ‘prepares for worst’ ahead of third Covid-19 wave
Students attend class under new classroom conditions at Avicenna University


Latest News
Dengue: 317 patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
US violates Doha Agreement: Taliban
No Stokes as England announces T20 WC squad
32 nabbed in Rajshahi on different charges
70,000 Muslim pilgrims can perform Umrah a day
Imam killed as pickup van hits auto-rickshaw
Non-govt teachers can't be kept suspended for over six months
Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party
Maid tortured, CID official's wife sent to jail
Three factories fined Tk 16 lakh for polluting environment
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
JU students stage demo
Is it possible to achieve the net zero emission?
ECNEC approves youth folk dev project costing Tk 4,300cr
Specialised bank for SMEs underscored at DCCI webinar
Political parties and the next general election
UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal as ‘catastrophe’ looms
Moral degradation among university students
Woman booters begin stretching, gym in nepal
HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft