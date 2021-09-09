Portugal cruise past Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier

BAKU, SEPT 8: Portugal eased to a 3-0 victory in a World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on Tuesday that sent them top of Group A, but they are still short of automatic qualification.

The Portuguese hold a two point advantage over Serbia, who will be kicking themselves after a late own-goal allowed hosts Republic of Ireland to secure a 1-1 draw.

The Portuguese did not need the absent Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended, as Bernardo Silva opened the scoring on 26 minutes before Andre Silva added a second five minutes later.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota completed the job with a second-half header.

Manchester United recruit Ronaldo, who became the highest scorer ever in international football with two goals against the Republic of Ireland last week, was suspended after receiving a second yellow card of the qualifying campaign for ripping off his shirt as he celebrated his second goal in that game. -AFP







