Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:15 PM
Portugal cruise past Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

BAKU, SEPT 8: Portugal eased to a 3-0 victory in a World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on Tuesday that sent them top of Group A, but they are still short of automatic qualification.
The Portuguese hold a two point advantage over Serbia, who will be kicking themselves after a late own-goal allowed hosts Republic of Ireland to secure a 1-1 draw.
The Portuguese did not need the absent Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended, as Bernardo Silva opened the scoring on 26 minutes before Andre Silva added a second five minutes later.
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota completed the job with a second-half header.
Manchester United recruit Ronaldo, who became the highest scorer ever in international football with two goals against the Republic of Ireland last week, was suspended after receiving a second yellow card of the qualifying campaign for ripping off his shirt as he celebrated his second goal in that game.    -AFP


