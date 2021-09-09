Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Scotland beat Austria to revive World Cup dream

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

VIENNA, SEPT 8: Scotland manager Steve Clarke rounded on his side's critics after beating Austria 1-0 in Vienna to revive their hopes of reaching a first World Cup since 1998.
Clarke's men bowed out at the group stage in their first major tournament for 23 years at Euro 2020 and the manager was also heavily criticised for a limp performance in losing 2-0 to Denmark last week.
Automatic qualification for Qatar next year still looks to be too big an ask with the Danes romping away at the top of Group F of European qualifying with a seven-point lead thanks to a 100 percent record.
But Scotland are now best-placed to reach the playoffs as they edged a point ahead of Israel, who visit Glasgow next month, and four clear of Austria with four games to play.
"Some people in this country (Scotland) don't believe in this group of players, but I do," Clarke told Sky Sports. "I love my players. We're a good team.
"We've got a great squad of players and everyone involved wants to do well for the country. We want to get the credit we deserve."
Unlike Scotland, Austria reached the last 16 at Euro 2020 but a third defeat in six qualifiers for Qatar has put manager Franco Foda's position back under pressure.
Foda's men were thrashed 5-2 by Israel on Saturday and are now realistically relying on a playoff place via their performance in the Nations League for a second shot at reaching the World Cup.
A game high on intensity, but low on quality was decided by one moment on 30 minutes when Che Adams was dragged to the ground inside the box by Martin Hinteregger.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Smells like teen spirit as youngsters chase US Open nirvana
Record-breaking Australia beat Vietnam and Japan bounce back
Portugal cruise past Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier
Germany star Jerome Boateng to face assault charges in Munich court
Medvedev, Fernandez advance to US Open semi-finals
Griezmann double puts France back on winning track
Debutant Theekshana spins Sri Lanka to ODI series win
Scotland beat Austria to revive World Cup dream


Latest News
US violates Doha Agreement: Taliban
No Stokes as England announces T20 WC squad
32 nabbed in Rajshahi on different charges
70,000 Muslim pilgrims can perform Umrah a day
Imam killed as pickup van hits auto-rickshaw
Non-govt teachers can't be kept suspended for over six months
Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party
Maid tortured, CID official's wife sent to jail
Three factories fined Tk 16 lakh for polluting environment
Youth killed by lightning strike in Kishoreganj
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
JU students stage demo
Is it possible to achieve the net zero emission?
ECNEC approves youth folk dev project costing Tk 4,300cr
Specialised bank for SMEs underscored at DCCI webinar
Political parties and the next general election
UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal as ‘catastrophe’ looms
Moral degradation among university students
Woman booters begin stretching, gym in nepal
HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft