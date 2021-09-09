Chameera gets Player of the Match award on his 4th wedding anniversary

It was an icing on the cake for Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, who won the Man of the Match award on his fourth wedding anniversary.

"Yes, it was his fourth wedding anniversary on Tuesday", one of the sources in Sri Lanka confirmed.

Unlike captain Dasun Shanaka and wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Chandimal (and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas), whose wives have joined the team hotel, Dushmanth Chammera's wife (Sulochana Dilrukhshi) is looking after their infant at home, the source confirmed.

There could not have been less happy moments for Maheesh Theekshana. Sri Lanka's first 21st century-born spinner not only spun his team to a series win with four wickets but he also became the fourth Sri Lankan bowler to grab a wicket with his very first ball in his debut ODI.

The other three are : TCB Fernando (vs. Zimbabwe, Sharjah, 2001-02), K.S. Lokurachchi (vs. Kenya, Sharjah 2002-03) and MT Mirando (vs. West Indies, St. Lucia, 2007-08).

It may however be noted here that the first Sri Lankan TCB Fernando had bowled two no balls before taking a wicket of Marrillier (LBW) with his valid delivery in his debut match.

"It is an icing on the cake if the bowler gets a wicket with his very first delivery", Kaushal Lokuarachchi said over the phone from Colombo.

"It is always a proud moment for any bowler but the bowler should continue to perform in this fashion. Though I did not watch the match yesterday, I welcome him to our "Wicket with first ball in ODI club" and wish him well for his career", he added.

"I am also happy to learn that he is the first 21st century born cricketer from Sri Lanka to have achieved this feat. I wish him good luck", he signed off.

It was a fantastic catch by Dhananjaya to dismiss Janneman Malan.







