Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rajshahi take on Magura in JFA U-14 final today

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213

Rajshahi take on Magura in JFA U-14 final today

Rajshahi take on Magura in JFA U-14 final today

Host Rajshahi district take on Magura district in the grand final match of JFA U-14 National Woman's Football Championship scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi. The match kicks off at 4 pm.
Earlier, on the way to the final, Rajshahi district edged past Brahmanbaria district by a solitary goal in the first semifinal while Magura district banked Panchagarh district by 2-0 goals in the second semis.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Smells like teen spirit as youngsters chase US Open nirvana
Record-breaking Australia beat Vietnam and Japan bounce back
Portugal cruise past Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier
Germany star Jerome Boateng to face assault charges in Munich court
Medvedev, Fernandez advance to US Open semi-finals
Griezmann double puts France back on winning track
Debutant Theekshana spins Sri Lanka to ODI series win
Scotland beat Austria to revive World Cup dream


Latest News
US violates Doha Agreement: Taliban
No Stokes as England announces T20 WC squad
32 nabbed in Rajshahi on different charges
70,000 Muslim pilgrims can perform Umrah a day
Imam killed as pickup van hits auto-rickshaw
Non-govt teachers can't be kept suspended for over six months
Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party
Maid tortured, CID official's wife sent to jail
Three factories fined Tk 16 lakh for polluting environment
Youth killed by lightning strike in Kishoreganj
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
JU students stage demo
Is it possible to achieve the net zero emission?
ECNEC approves youth folk dev project costing Tk 4,300cr
Specialised bank for SMEs underscored at DCCI webinar
Political parties and the next general election
UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal as ‘catastrophe’ looms
Moral degradation among university students
Woman booters begin stretching, gym in nepal
HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft