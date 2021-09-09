

Rajshahi take on Magura in JFA U-14 final today

Earlier, on the way to the final, Rajshahi district edged past Brahmanbaria district by a solitary goal in the first semifinal while Magura district banked Panchagarh district by 2-0 goals in the second semis. -BSS







Host Rajshahi district take on Magura district in the grand final match of JFA U-14 National Woman's Football Championship scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi. The match kicks off at 4 pm.Earlier, on the way to the final, Rajshahi district edged past Brahmanbaria district by a solitary goal in the first semifinal while Magura district banked Panchagarh district by 2-0 goals in the second semis. -BSS