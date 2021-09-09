Video
Women\'s FIFA friendlies in Nepal

Bangladesh, Nepal women play first match today

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Sports Reporter

Women's FIFA friendlies in Nepal Bangladesh and host Nepal women's national football teams will meet in the first of the two FIFA international friendly matches today (Thursday) at 5:15 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Tripureshwar, Kathmandu.
The Nepal woman booters who are nicknamed the Nepali Chelis (a genus of tiger moths) are currently ranked 101st in the FIFA World Ranking announced last month while the Bangladesh side nicknamed the Bangle Tigresses are ranked 137th. Despite the ranking differences, both sides were seen fighting each other equally in their previous engagements.
Ahead of the first match, Bangladesh women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton said, "These girls are playing together as a team for a few years now and that is why they have a good understanding among them. I hope that they will be able to bring out the best of this team spirit and understanding in the match tomorrow (Thursday)."
Team skipper and dependable striker Sabina Khatun said, "We have worked hard for the last few months and want to present the nation with a good result in the first match tomorrow (Thursday). Afterwards, we want to do well in the AFC Cup qualifying round in Kyrgyzstan as well."
After reaching Kathmandu, all the booters, coaches and officials had gone through screening for COVID and all of them were tested negative. The women had their gymnasium sessions at Halchowk Stadium on Tuesday. Although a practice session on the ground on Wednesday afternoon was abandoned due to downpouring.   
These two matches are of FIFA Tier-1. The second match is scheduled for the 12th of September.


