Registered pilgrims allowed to withdraw deposited money

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Staff Correspondent

The intending Bangladeshi pilgrims, who have registered for pilgrimage in 2020 or earlier, will be able to withdraw their deposited money cancelling registrations submitting application following the government's rules and regulations.
The decision was taken in an inter-ministerial meeting on Hajj issues held on Wednesday in the Religious Affairs Ministry conference room at Secretariat with the State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan Dulal, a press release of the ministry said.
The state minister said the Hajj in 2020 and 2021 were performed in a limited scale with the pilgrims living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). It's still uncertain that the pilgrims from outside of the country would get chance to perform Hajj next year or not.
"Everything will depend on improvement of the Covid 19 situation. If the Saudi authorities decides to allow outsiders, Bangladeshi pilgrims will get chance to perform Hajj. In this regards, the intending pilgrims must have to have a valid passport," he said, urging all intending pilgrims to renew their passports or make a new if they don't have one.
The meeting was informed that in 2020, total 3,457 pilgrims had registered paying necessary fees for performing Hajj. Of them, 757 pilgrims have withdrawn their money cancelling registration. The number of registered pilgrims was 61,142 in 2019 and before the year. Of them, 7,729 persons have cancelled registration and withdrawn their funds.



