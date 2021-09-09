Eight people die in road crashes

At least eight people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents on Wednesday in Dhaka, Rangpur, Chattogram and Lakshipur.

In the capital, two motorbike riders were killed after it hit a roadside lamppost on the Mayor Mohammad Hanif flyover in Dhaka. The incident took place at 3:30 am on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Masum Mia, 30, a resident of Jurain and Nasir Hossain, 38, a resident of Matuail area.

Wari Police Station OC Kabir Hossain Hawlader said the driver of the vehicle lost control on the flyover adjacent to Supermarket Mosque and hit the lamppost, leaving the duo severely injured. Police rescued them and took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent added that two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident on the Chattogram-Dhaka highway in Kamaldaha area under Mirsarai upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Atiyar, 50, and Faridul Islam, 28. Police said the accident occurred in the area when a Dhaka-bound covered van knocked another covered van from behind

Amir Faruk, Sub Inspector and in-charge of Kumira Highway Police Outpost said driver Atiyar and his assistant Faridul died on the spot while one pedestrian was injured.

Pedestrian Raihan was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital and the bodies were sent to the hospital morgue. Our Laxmipur Correspondent added that three motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents in Laxmipur on Wednesday.

The accidents took place at Paloyan Mosque and Charchamita area on the Laxmipur-Chaumuhani Highway from 10am to 11pm on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Iqbal Hossain. He is a resident of Patwari Market area of Hazirhat union in Kamalnagar upazila. Another two were not identified yet.

According to eyewitnesses, a Laxmipur-bound truck hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction at Paloyan Mosque in the municipal area of Laxmipur-Noakhali Highway around 10:15 am on Wednesday.

The motorcyclist Iqbal died on the spot. A rider named Miraj who was with him was injured.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle and a passenger bus collided head-on in Charchamita area of Hajirpara on the Laxmipur-Noakhali Highway at around 11am.

Two motorcyclists were killed in the accidents but their identities were not found. One died on the spot and the other died on the way to Sadar Hospital. Chandraganj Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) AKM Fazlul Haque confirmed the deaths of two people in Charchamita.

Our Rangpur Correspondent said three motorcyclists were killed in a road accident at Khiyarpara point on the Mithapukur-Fulbari regional highway under Badarganj upazila in the district.







