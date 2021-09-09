Tourist visa issuance to depend on C-19 situation: Indian HC

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Wednesday said resumption of tourists' visa issuance for Bangladeshis would depend on the Covid-19 situation.

Not only for Bangladeshis, issuance of tourism visas have been suspended for all countries, he said.

"But, visas for other purposes like business and medical condition are being issued," he said this while talking to journalists at Akhaura International Immigration Check Post during his departure for India on a two-day visit.

Regarding supply of Covid-19 vaccine of Serum Institute of India as per contract, he said vaccine of Serum Institute supply to Bangladesh will resume soon.

"India has increased vaccine production. Hopefully, just as the export of oxygen has started, the export of vaccines will also start soon," he added.










