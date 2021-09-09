DU VC, Korean Envoy visit ‘Korea Corner’ at DU

Dhaka University (DU) Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman and South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun on Wednesday visited 'Korea Corner' at the Central Library of the university.

The ambassador handed over 100 rare and valuable books to DU VC for the 'Korea Corner' on this occasion.

DU Librarian Prof Md Nasir Uddin Munshi, Third Secretary of Korean Embassy Sun-nam In and Cultural Officer LEE Yu Haeng, DU Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani, President of Korean Universities Alumni Association, Bangladesh Prof Md Helal Uddin Ahmed and General Secretary Saiful Haq were present at this time.

During the visit DU VC and Korean Envoy discussed matters of mutual interest especially regarding ongoing joint collaborative academic and research programmes at Dhaka University with the support of South Korea.

They emphasized further strengthening academic, research, cultural and other collaborations between Dhaka University and South Korea.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman said South Korea and Bangladesh are two friendly countries and have been enjoying good bilateral relations for long time.

DU Korea Corner would act as a bridge to enhance academic, research and socio-cultural relations between the two countries, DU VC hoped.

Korean Ambassador Mr Lee Jang-Keun said Korea Corner at Dhaka University is very unique. He stressed the need for the best utilisation of this corner.

Korean government is interested to further undertake joint collaborative academic and research programmes and provide more support to DU, he pointed out.







