Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Japanese Children

HC asks BTRC to erase defamatory video contents against Imran Sharif from online

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Staff Correspondent

Japanese national Eriko Nakano speaks to journalists after the High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission's (BTRC) Chairman to remove all the defamatory video contents against her and her ex-husband Bangladeshi-born US citizen Imran Sharif from online platform. photo : Observer

Japanese national Eriko Nakano speaks to journalists after the High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission's (BTRC) Chairman to remove all the defamatory video contents against her and her ex-husband Bangladeshi-born US citizen Imran Sharif from online platform. photo : Observer

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission's (BTRC) Chairman to remove all the defamatory video contents against Japanese national Eriko Nakano and her ex-husband Bangladeshi-born US citizen Imran Sharif from online platform.
The HC also asked Imran Sharif to remove CCTV cameras from his rented flat in Gulshan where Eriko is currently staying with her two daughters following an earlier HC order.
Besides, the court allowed Eriko to stay four nights on September 9, 11, 13 and 15 along with the two daughters in the flat and asked Imran not to stay in the flat during the night.
On the other hand, Imran Sharif can stay with the children on the nights of September 8, 10, 12 and 14 when Eriko would stay in a separate room in the flat without the children.
The court allowed the parents separately to go outside the house with their children for shopping and refreshment.
A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman delivered the orders following two separate applications filed by Eriko and Imran in this regard.
The court fixed September 16 for further hearing and order on the issue.
Lawyers Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for Eriko and Fawzia Karim Firoze for Imran while Deputy Attorney General Bepul Bagmar represented the state during the hearing in the court.
On August 31, the same HC bench allowed Eriko and Imran Sharif to stay for the next 15-days in a rented house at Gulshan along with their two daughters.
On July 18, Eriko, an oncology specialist doctor based in Tokyo, came to Bangladesh and filed a writ petition with the HC seeking a directive to hand over her daughters to her custody.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Registered pilgrims allowed to withdraw deposited money
Eight people die in road crashes
SSF forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Green groups call for COP26 postponement for Covid-19
Tourist visa issuance to depend on C-19 situation: Indian HC
DU VC, Korean Envoy visit ‘Korea Corner’ at DU
HC asks BTRC to erase defamatory video contents against Imran Sharif from online
Mawa-Banglabazar ferry service to remain suspended: State Minister


Latest News
US violates Doha Agreement: Taliban
No Stokes as England announces T20 WC squad
32 nabbed in Rajshahi on different charges
70,000 Muslim pilgrims can perform Umrah a day
Imam killed as pickup van hits auto-rickshaw
Non-govt teachers can't be kept suspended for over six months
Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party
Maid tortured, CID official's wife sent to jail
Three factories fined Tk 16 lakh for polluting environment
Youth killed by lightning strike in Kishoreganj
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
JU students stage demo
Is it possible to achieve the net zero emission?
ECNEC approves youth folk dev project costing Tk 4,300cr
Specialised bank for SMEs underscored at DCCI webinar
Political parties and the next general election
UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal as ‘catastrophe’ looms
Moral degradation among university students
Woman booters begin stretching, gym in nepal
HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft