HC asks BTRC to erase defamatory video contents against Imran Sharif from online



Japanese national Eriko Nakano speaks to journalists after the High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission's (BTRC) Chairman to remove all the defamatory video contents against her and her ex-husband Bangladeshi-born US citizen Imran Sharif from online platform. photo : Observer

The HC also asked Imran Sharif to remove CCTV cameras from his rented flat in Gulshan where Eriko is currently staying with her two daughters following an earlier HC order.

Besides, the court allowed Eriko to stay four nights on September 9, 11, 13 and 15 along with the two daughters in the flat and asked Imran not to stay in the flat during the night.

On the other hand, Imran Sharif can stay with the children on the nights of September 8, 10, 12 and 14 when Eriko would stay in a separate room in the flat without the children.

The court allowed the parents separately to go outside the house with their children for shopping and refreshment.

A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman delivered the orders following two separate applications filed by Eriko and Imran in this regard.

The court fixed September 16 for further hearing and order on the issue.

Lawyers Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for Eriko and Fawzia Karim Firoze for Imran while Deputy Attorney General Bepul Bagmar represented the state during the hearing in the court.

On August 31, the same HC bench allowed Eriko and Imran Sharif to stay for the next 15-days in a rented house at Gulshan along with their two daughters.

On July 18, Eriko, an oncology specialist doctor based in Tokyo, came to Bangladesh and filed a writ petition with the HC seeking a directive to hand over her daughters to her custody.









