Mawa-Banglabazar ferry service to remain suspended: State Minister

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister for Shipping, on Wednesday said ferry service on Mawa-Banglabazar route would remain suspended until the current became normal as the movement of ferries got risky in the channel due to heavy current in the Padma River.

While talking to journalists at the secretariat the State Minister said, "Water flow in Mawa channel may reduce in the next 10 days if heavy rainfall doesn't occur during the period. Then, ferry movement can be resumed." Khalid Mahmud said in the present situation there is no problem to go to Banglabazar from Mawa by ferry but returning is very difficult. "We don't want to take the risk in the heavy current," he added. The State Minister also said, "In the last year, when the ferries ran, all of the spans of the Padma Bridge were not installed."

Now, the ferries will have to ply through a specific 'pocket' (ways) in the river as all spans of the bridge have been installed and it has become difficult to control the ferry in the heavy current, he said, adding that for this reason, the ferry movement would remain suspended until the water flow became normal.

Mentioning about the people's sufferings due to suspension of ferry service in Mawa channel, Khalid said now many people have to use the alternative route of Paturia-Daulatdia. Number of ferries in Paturia-Daulatdia, Alubazar-Harina, Aricha-Kazirhat routes have been increased, he added.

Earlier, Deputy High Commissioner of India in Dhaka Dr Binoy George paid a courtesy call on the State Minister at his secretariat office.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral issues, including the use of different land ports of Bangladesh and use of Chattogram and Mongla sea ports and increasing of facilities of those. Khalid said Bangladesh will take part in International Maritime Organization (IMO) election under 'C' category.

"India assured of staying with Bangladesh and providing support in the election," added the State Minister.









