Bamboo blocks at DU causing public suffering

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278
Tausiful Islam

Dhaka University without any fixed gate was easily accessible through at least eight entries.
But recently Bamboo barriers put up at some points of Dhaka University (DU) campus several months back are causing immense public sufferings such as cutting extra transport fare and losing time. These bamboo blocks cause complications to people coming from Nilkhet, New Market, Dhanmondi, Azimpur and other adjacent places requiring them using the path to Shaheed Minar or Shahbagh charging them Tk 20 more killing additional 20 minutes.
Abdul Hamid, a rickshaw puller said he could enter the campus easily without losing time and facing traffic jams in other ways if the two entries are open for the vehicles entry.
"Whoever come this way have to take another vehicle passing the barriers with foot which cuts extra money," Hamid added.
University Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani said the barricades have been put to abate access of general people in the campus to reduce coronavirus spread and avoid unnecessary traffic jams.
"We don't have any students staying in the campus amid the pandemic. We shall open these entries in a limited size only for the students, teachers and university associated people after the reopening of the university so that we can prevent Covid-19 spread," the proctor added.


