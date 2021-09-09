Bank Asia appoints Nafees Khundker as a Director



Nafees Khundker

His last assignment was as Managing Director, Head of Transaction Banking, ASEAN, Commercial Banking.

Khundker is currently engaged in setting up a Venture Capital Fund for investments into South and South East Asia.

Nafees Khundker has investments and board oversight in various businesses in Retail, Distribution, Finance, Media, Information Technology and Logistics.



Nafees Khundker has been appointed as Director of Bank Asia Ltd. He is also one of the Sponsors of the bank. He worked for Standard Chartered Bank and Deutsche Bank in Bangladesh, UAE and Singapore for more than 20 years, says a press release.His last assignment was as Managing Director, Head of Transaction Banking, ASEAN, Commercial Banking.Khundker is currently engaged in setting up a Venture Capital Fund for investments into South and South East Asia.Nafees Khundker has investments and board oversight in various businesses in Retail, Distribution, Finance, Media, Information Technology and Logistics.