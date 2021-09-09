Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Southeast Bank holds its 403rd EC meeting

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
BANKING EVENT

111Business Desk222
Southeast Bank holds its 403rd EC meeting

Southeast Bank holds its 403rd EC meeting

The 403rd meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) of Southeast Bank Limited was held on Wednesday. M. A. Kashem, Executive Committee Chairman of Southeast Bank presided over the meeting, says a press release.
In the meeting, Members of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors Duluma Ahmed, Jusna Ara Kashem, Rehana Rahman, Md. Akikur Rahman, Zakir Ahmed Khan, Advisor and M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of the bank were also present.
In the meeting, Executive Committee of the Board of Directors also discussed about Banks various business initiatives and achievements in details. They also discussed about future strategic plan of the Bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Bank Asia appoints Nafees Khundker as a Director
Southeast Bank holds its 403rd EC meeting
Timothy Ouyang new S’pore Airlines GM for BD
Daraz introduces dCoin programme with discounts
Selloff: Financial bids for Air India by Sep 15
How equipped is BD to ramp up exports to China?
Premier Cement holds its 1st EGM


Latest News
US violates Doha Agreement: Taliban
No Stokes as England announces T20 WC squad
32 nabbed in Rajshahi on different charges
70,000 Muslim pilgrims can perform Umrah a day
Imam killed as pickup van hits auto-rickshaw
Non-govt teachers can't be kept suspended for over six months
Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party
Maid tortured, CID official's wife sent to jail
Three factories fined Tk 16 lakh for polluting environment
Youth killed by lightning strike in Kishoreganj
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
JU students stage demo
Is it possible to achieve the net zero emission?
ECNEC approves youth folk dev project costing Tk 4,300cr
Specialised bank for SMEs underscored at DCCI webinar
Political parties and the next general election
UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal as ‘catastrophe’ looms
Moral degradation among university students
Woman booters begin stretching, gym in nepal
HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft