Southeast Bank holds its 403rd EC meeting

The 403rd meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) of Southeast Bank Limited was held on Wednesday. M. A. Kashem, Executive Committee Chairman of Southeast Bank presided over the meeting, says a press release.In the meeting, Members of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors Duluma Ahmed, Jusna Ara Kashem, Rehana Rahman, Md. Akikur Rahman, Zakir Ahmed Khan, Advisor and M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of the bank were also present.In the meeting, Executive Committee of the Board of Directors also discussed about Banks various business initiatives and achievements in details. They also discussed about future strategic plan of the Bank.