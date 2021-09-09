Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Timothy Ouyang new S’pore Airlines GM for BD

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Timothy Ouyang as its new General Manager for Bangladesh with effect from September 2021.  
Prior to his posting to Dhaka, Ouyang headed SIA's operations in Bali, Indonesia over the past three and a half years since 2018, says a press release.
Ouyang joined Singapore Airlines in November 2011 and has held previous positions in public affairs, revenue management and internal audit at SIA's Head Office in Singapore.
Before joining the airline industry, Ouyang was a financial journalist and holds a Master of Practising Accounting degree from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia in 2008. He also graduated with double bachelor's degrees in Media Studies and Politics & International Studies from Murdoch University in Perth, Western Australia in 2005.  
"Singapore Airlines has served Dhaka for 35 years in strong collaboration with aviation authorities and our trade partners here in Bangladesh. Despite the current challenges of Covid-19 globally, SIA remains committed to connecting Bangladesh to Singapore and beyond," said Ouyang.
He added: "SIA is grateful for our valued customers' loyal support over the many years and we will continue to strive to offer a safe and seamless travel experience for all our passengers."
Timothy Ouyang succeeds Mr George Robertson, who served as General Manager Bangladesh for two and a half years and will be taking up another position within the SIA network.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Bank Asia appoints Nafees Khundker as a Director
Southeast Bank holds its 403rd EC meeting
Timothy Ouyang new S’pore Airlines GM for BD
Daraz introduces dCoin programme with discounts
Selloff: Financial bids for Air India by Sep 15
How equipped is BD to ramp up exports to China?
Premier Cement holds its 1st EGM


Latest News
US violates Doha Agreement: Taliban
No Stokes as England announces T20 WC squad
32 nabbed in Rajshahi on different charges
70,000 Muslim pilgrims can perform Umrah a day
Imam killed as pickup van hits auto-rickshaw
Non-govt teachers can't be kept suspended for over six months
Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party
Maid tortured, CID official's wife sent to jail
Three factories fined Tk 16 lakh for polluting environment
Youth killed by lightning strike in Kishoreganj
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
JU students stage demo
Is it possible to achieve the net zero emission?
ECNEC approves youth folk dev project costing Tk 4,300cr
Specialised bank for SMEs underscored at DCCI webinar
Political parties and the next general election
UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal as ‘catastrophe’ looms
Moral degradation among university students
Woman booters begin stretching, gym in nepal
HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft