Timothy Ouyang new S’pore Airlines GM for BD

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Timothy Ouyang as its new General Manager for Bangladesh with effect from September 2021.

Prior to his posting to Dhaka, Ouyang headed SIA's operations in Bali, Indonesia over the past three and a half years since 2018, says a press release.

Ouyang joined Singapore Airlines in November 2011 and has held previous positions in public affairs, revenue management and internal audit at SIA's Head Office in Singapore.

Before joining the airline industry, Ouyang was a financial journalist and holds a Master of Practising Accounting degree from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia in 2008. He also graduated with double bachelor's degrees in Media Studies and Politics & International Studies from Murdoch University in Perth, Western Australia in 2005.

"Singapore Airlines has served Dhaka for 35 years in strong collaboration with aviation authorities and our trade partners here in Bangladesh. Despite the current challenges of Covid-19 globally, SIA remains committed to connecting Bangladesh to Singapore and beyond," said Ouyang.

He added: "SIA is grateful for our valued customers' loyal support over the many years and we will continue to strive to offer a safe and seamless travel experience for all our passengers."

Timothy Ouyang succeeds Mr George Robertson, who served as General Manager Bangladesh for two and a half years and will be taking up another position within the SIA network.













