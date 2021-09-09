Daraz introduces dCoin programme with discounts

The country's leading e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has recently launched a coin-based loyalty and reward programme titled 'dCoins' to the customers on Monday.

The unique program allows customers to avail themselves of shopping vouchers on the go and buy their favorite items at great discounts, says a press release.

On this occasion, Md. Tajdin Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Bangladesh, said: "Brand lovers of the country can utilize this special opportunity to grab their desired products in their original quality with exciting discounts."

Customers can easily earn coins by daily checkin in the dCoins landing page and claiming coins as well as completing easy and simple missions. Daraz customers have the facility to collect dCoins while purchasing goods and services and then redeem the dCoins for a variety of vouchers.

It is safe to state that dCoins will bring a fantastic online shopping experience for the customers. This loyalty and reward programme is subject to detailed terms and conditions provided by Daraz Bangladesh which the customers are encouraged to read and understand prior to participation.
















