How equipped is BD to ramp up exports to China?

Every year nearly a fifth of the goods Bangladesh buys come from China, but its exports to China remain below a dismal 1 percent of what the global economic superpower imports annually.

For example, goods worth $11 billion of the total $50 billion annual imports were from China in the 2019-20 fiscal year. On the other hand, Bangladesh could only export goods worth $600 million to China, whose imports from other countries in that financial year totalled $2.4 trillion.

According to Bangladesh Bank and Export Promotion Bureau, China is among the top countries Bangladesh imports goods from, but it is the 15th on the list of export destinations.

For the last five years, the trade deficit ratio with the major trade partner of Bangladesh hovered between 1:10 and 1:20. Economists, however, suggest that Bangladesh can increase export to China several times over if only it makes full use of its current capacity.

That would require a greater focus from the local businesses, Bangladesh's branding in China, utilisation of the tax-free options and developing the qualitative standards including the testing labs.

Experts always ask if Bangladesh has the appetite to carve a niche for itself in the second largest economy of the world. Focusing on that point, the policymakers, business community, exporters and economists have been planning and preparing a stretegy to enhance Bangladesh's export to China.

Amid the yawning trade gap between the two countries, China has allowed tax-free import of 97 percent of Bangladeshi goods under its tariff line from July 2020.

The Chinese initiative will generate interest among Bangladeshi exporters and they will focus on goods that China is interested to buy, believes Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh. "Those lacking the capacity (in export trade) will work to enhance it," he said. The tariff free offer will help narrow the trade gap down with China, exporters hope. They say they are continuing to plan and prepare to achieve the goal.

A small increase in overall partnership will fetch huge money for Bangladesh, Professor Abdur Razzak, director of Policy Research Institute, observed in a recent meeting.

Bangladesh can add $20 billion to $25 billion to its export earnings if it can capture only 1 percent of China's import, according to him. This should be the goal for the next decade (2021-2030), he believes.

Razzak prepared a gravity model based on the current economic activities that shows the import to China can be pushed up to $4 billion from the current $1 billion in a matter of months.

Another study by the International Trade Centre shows Bangladesh is putting just 30 percent of its capacity to use to export goods and products to China. Cranking up the capacity and widening the export basket will create greater opportunities on the market in China.

The biggest challenge in exporting products to China is their high productivity, said Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association or BGMEA.

"To export our products to a country like China we must enhance our capacity and we are doing so every day. Besides this, China is slowly moving away from the readymade garment sector. This gave us a lot of hope."

Faruque said they have a plan to connect the local garment factories to some Chinese fashion brands in the future.

China has the ability to bargain prices, which becomes a big challenge for Bangladeshi companies seeking to export goods, said Selim Reza, owner of Wahab and Sons, which exports jute and jute products to China. China has significant scope for bargaining as they have substantial connectivity with all other countries around the world, he said.

"It's really hard to export there as we can't make enough profit. Language is also a barrier to doing business with China and, in addition to this, many of their traders don't pay us regularly." But not all businessmen share Selim Reza's view. Most Chinese traders do business fairly, they said.

Bangladesh produces a very limited number of products that can be exported to China, said Mohammad Mansur Uddin, the commercial counsellor of Bangladesh in Beijing. Also, Bangladeshi businessmen are not utilising the opportunities they do have available, he said. -bdnews24.com












