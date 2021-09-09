Premier Cement holds its 1st EGM

Video
Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk


The 1st Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Premier Cement Mills Limited was held by using digital platform on Wednesday under the Chairmanship of  Mohammad Mustafa Haider, Chairman of the Company, says a press release.
The 1st issue of the EGM was to changing the company name as 'Premier Cement Mills PLC' from 'Premier Cement Mills Limited" in accordance with the Companies Act 1994 amendment 2020 under section 11 (ka).
The 2nd issue of the EGM is to issue and offer 1,260 fully redeemable non-convertible cumulative preference shares at a face value/issue price of BDT 2,500,000 (Taka: Twenty Five Lac only) each share, Total issue size of the amount will be BDT 3,150,000,000 (Taka: Three Hundred and Fifteen Crore only).
Out of this amount, BDT 750,000,000 (Taka: Seventy Five Crore) will be subscribed by the directors/sponsor shareholders of the company while the remaining BDT 2,400,000,000 (Two Hundred and forty Crore) will be through the potential private placement/other investors subject to the approval of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).
Managing Director Mohammed Amiru l Haque gave a brief summary of the meeting and provides heartiest greetings and respect to all the general shareholders.
Directors Md. JahangirAlam, Md. Alamgir Kabir, Independent Directors A.K.M Delwer Hossain, Fakhrul Islam, CFO Selim Reza and other high officials are also present there.


