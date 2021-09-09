Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OPPO launches new smartphone with more memory

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

The leading global smart device brand OPPO has recently launched its new all-round smartphone from A series - OPPO A16 - for the tech-savvy people so that they can get all their tech necessities fulfilled with a single device.
OPPO has made a new variant of A16 for the users that comes equipped with a 4GB RAM (Random Access Memory), says a press release.
Equipped with a cozy design, large battery, AI Triple Camera setup and side-mounted fingerprint unlock, the O fans and smartphone users can now buy OPPO A16 from any of the OPPO outlets and online marketplaces as well. OPPO A16 (4GB) is available at a lucrative price point of BDT 14,990 only.  
Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, OPPO A16 is equipped with a screen refresh rate of 60 HZ and touch sampling rate of 120 HZ, making every scroll very comfortable. A16 has 5 temperature sensors to ensure better performance.
Equipped with a 6.5-inch water-drop display, OPPO A16 comes with a spectacular design. Combining vacuum plating and laser engraving process, OPPO A16 has been given a premium look with silver finishing. With a thickness of 8.4 mm only, A16 feels so slim and comfortable.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Bank Asia appoints Nafees Khundker as a Director
Southeast Bank holds its 403rd EC meeting
Timothy Ouyang new S’pore Airlines GM for BD
Daraz introduces dCoin programme with discounts
Selloff: Financial bids for Air India by Sep 15
How equipped is BD to ramp up exports to China?
Premier Cement holds its 1st EGM


Latest News
US violates Doha Agreement: Taliban
No Stokes as England announces T20 WC squad
32 nabbed in Rajshahi on different charges
70,000 Muslim pilgrims can perform Umrah a day
Imam killed as pickup van hits auto-rickshaw
Non-govt teachers can't be kept suspended for over six months
Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party
Maid tortured, CID official's wife sent to jail
Three factories fined Tk 16 lakh for polluting environment
Youth killed by lightning strike in Kishoreganj
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
JU students stage demo
Is it possible to achieve the net zero emission?
ECNEC approves youth folk dev project costing Tk 4,300cr
Specialised bank for SMEs underscored at DCCI webinar
Political parties and the next general election
UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal as ‘catastrophe’ looms
Moral degradation among university students
Woman booters begin stretching, gym in nepal
HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft