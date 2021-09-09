OPPO launches new smartphone with more memory

The leading global smart device brand OPPO has recently launched its new all-round smartphone from A series - OPPO A16 - for the tech-savvy people so that they can get all their tech necessities fulfilled with a single device.

OPPO has made a new variant of A16 for the users that comes equipped with a 4GB RAM (Random Access Memory), says a press release.

Equipped with a cozy design, large battery, AI Triple Camera setup and side-mounted fingerprint unlock, the O fans and smartphone users can now buy OPPO A16 from any of the OPPO outlets and online marketplaces as well. OPPO A16 (4GB) is available at a lucrative price point of BDT 14,990 only.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, OPPO A16 is equipped with a screen refresh rate of 60 HZ and touch sampling rate of 120 HZ, making every scroll very comfortable. A16 has 5 temperature sensors to ensure better performance.

Equipped with a 6.5-inch water-drop display, OPPO A16 comes with a spectacular design. Combining vacuum plating and laser engraving process, OPPO A16 has been given a premium look with silver finishing. With a thickness of 8.4 mm only, A16 feels so slim and comfortable.









