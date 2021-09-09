Video
Marico with Gazipur Admin give relief to 1,000 poor families

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Business Desk

Marico with Gazipur Admin give relief to 1,000 poor families

Marico with Gazipur Admin give relief to 1,000 poor families

Marico Bangladesh Limited, in collaboration with Gazipur Local Administration, has provided food support to 1,000 underprivileged and low-income families in the second spell.
With this event the Gazipur Local Administration has set an example of public-private collaboration in Covid-relief efforts and has already distributed private-sector relief to more than 3400 low-income households.
On behalf of Marico Bangladesh Limited, Md. Saiful Alam, Director-Manufacturing and Christabel Randolph, Director- Legal & Corporate Affairs handed over the food aid at the Gazipur Deputy Commissioner's Office.
S.M. Tariqul Islam, Deputy Commissioner, Gazipur, Md. Mustafa Abdullah Al-Noor, Assistant Commissioner (Nezarat Branch, Business and Commerce Branch, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer), Gazipur and other concerned officials of Gazipur district administration were present at that time
Commending the partnership Gazipur Deputy Commissioner, S. M. Tariqul Islam said, "We welcome Marico Bangladesh's efforts to stand by the people of Gazipur. Thousands of workers live in the Gazipur industrial area. In this crisis of Coronavirus outbreak, the government as well as private sector organizations like Marico are coming forward to help the underprivileged, low-income households which is commendable.
Commenting on the initiative, Ashish Goupal, Managing Director and CEO of Marico Bangladesh, said: "In line with this social responsibility, we have provided the second cycle of food support in cooperation with the local administration. I would like to thank the local administration for their responsiveness and collaboration in this initiative."
Marico Bangladesh Limited has recently also contributed Tk 2.2 crore to the Bangladesh Workers Welfare Foundation Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Employment. Earlier, the company had provided a grant of Tk 50 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund and also provided food support to 5000 low-income families in Gazipur district.
Additionally, Marico has launched the Medicare SafeLife brand of hand sanitizers and hand-washes under its international hygiene range with the promise of zero profit to meet the hygiene demands of the pandemic.


