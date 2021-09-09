Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Berger teams up with Nusrat Faria

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

Berger teams up with Nusrat Faria

Berger teams up with Nusrat Faria

Country's leading paint solution manufacturer, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL), has recently teamed up with celebrity figure Nusrat Faria as its new brand ambassador.
A closed door signing ceremony was held in this regard recently. According to the agreement, the actress will now take part in various campaigns, engagement sessions, and other promotional activities for Berger for the next two years, says a press release.
AKM Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager, Marketing, Berger, Sayed Shorif Russel, Category Manager, Marketing, Berger, Ahamed Najeeb Rahman, Brand Manager, Marketing, Berger; Shabbir Ahmad, Head Projects Prolinks Experience Zone, Berger; Romim Rayhan, Co-founder, Dhaka Talkies; and Nusrat Faria herself were present at the signing ceremony.
Nusrat Faria said on this occasion, "Berger is, beyond any doubt, the most popular brand when it comes to painting solutions. I hope this partnership will go a long way, and we will be able to give lots of surprises to the fans and customers by coming up with exhilarating campaigns."
AKM Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager, Marketing, said, "We are delighted to have a versatile actress like Nusrat Faria onboard. Just like Berger believes in adding colors to people's lives, we hope our partnership will also bring myriads of happy occasions for our customers and add value to their lives."
This new partnership is expected to result in something more lucrative and engaging for the customers, as it will add variations to the ways campaigns and other customer-centric activities are arranged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Bank Asia appoints Nafees Khundker as a Director
Southeast Bank holds its 403rd EC meeting
Timothy Ouyang new S’pore Airlines GM for BD
Daraz introduces dCoin programme with discounts
Selloff: Financial bids for Air India by Sep 15
How equipped is BD to ramp up exports to China?
Premier Cement holds its 1st EGM


Latest News
US violates Doha Agreement: Taliban
No Stokes as England announces T20 WC squad
32 nabbed in Rajshahi on different charges
70,000 Muslim pilgrims can perform Umrah a day
Imam killed as pickup van hits auto-rickshaw
Non-govt teachers can't be kept suspended for over six months
Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party
Maid tortured, CID official's wife sent to jail
Three factories fined Tk 16 lakh for polluting environment
Youth killed by lightning strike in Kishoreganj
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
JU students stage demo
Is it possible to achieve the net zero emission?
ECNEC approves youth folk dev project costing Tk 4,300cr
Specialised bank for SMEs underscored at DCCI webinar
Political parties and the next general election
UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal as ‘catastrophe’ looms
Moral degradation among university students
Woman booters begin stretching, gym in nepal
HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft