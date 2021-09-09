

Berger teams up with Nusrat Faria

A closed door signing ceremony was held in this regard recently. According to the agreement, the actress will now take part in various campaigns, engagement sessions, and other promotional activities for Berger for the next two years, says a press release.

AKM Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager, Marketing, Berger, Sayed Shorif Russel, Category Manager, Marketing, Berger, Ahamed Najeeb Rahman, Brand Manager, Marketing, Berger; Shabbir Ahmad, Head Projects Prolinks Experience Zone, Berger; Romim Rayhan, Co-founder, Dhaka Talkies; and Nusrat Faria herself were present at the signing ceremony.

Nusrat Faria said on this occasion, "Berger is, beyond any doubt, the most popular brand when it comes to painting solutions. I hope this partnership will go a long way, and we will be able to give lots of surprises to the fans and customers by coming up with exhilarating campaigns."

AKM Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager, Marketing, said, "We are delighted to have a versatile actress like Nusrat Faria onboard. Just like Berger believes in adding colors to people's lives, we hope our partnership will also bring myriads of happy occasions for our customers and add value to their lives."

This new partnership is expected to result in something more lucrative and engaging for the customers, as it will add variations to the ways campaigns and other customer-centric activities are arranged.





Country's leading paint solution manufacturer, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL), has recently teamed up with celebrity figure Nusrat Faria as its new brand ambassador.A closed door signing ceremony was held in this regard recently. According to the agreement, the actress will now take part in various campaigns, engagement sessions, and other promotional activities for Berger for the next two years, says a press release.AKM Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager, Marketing, Berger, Sayed Shorif Russel, Category Manager, Marketing, Berger, Ahamed Najeeb Rahman, Brand Manager, Marketing, Berger; Shabbir Ahmad, Head Projects Prolinks Experience Zone, Berger; Romim Rayhan, Co-founder, Dhaka Talkies; and Nusrat Faria herself were present at the signing ceremony.Nusrat Faria said on this occasion, "Berger is, beyond any doubt, the most popular brand when it comes to painting solutions. I hope this partnership will go a long way, and we will be able to give lots of surprises to the fans and customers by coming up with exhilarating campaigns."AKM Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager, Marketing, said, "We are delighted to have a versatile actress like Nusrat Faria onboard. Just like Berger believes in adding colors to people's lives, we hope our partnership will also bring myriads of happy occasions for our customers and add value to their lives."This new partnership is expected to result in something more lucrative and engaging for the customers, as it will add variations to the ways campaigns and other customer-centric activities are arranged.