Minister Group launches special sale campaign

Minister Group has launched a sale campaign with the slogan "Decorate your house with new Minister Product," for all prospective clients including the newly wedded couples and the joint families.

The campaign with 'Ghor Sajao Offer' will continue till 31st December, says a press release. The offer will be implemented through scratch cards, which can be availed buying a specific model of refrigerator, LED TV and air conditioner of Minister Brand.

By rubbing the scratch card, customer can get a chance to win attractive prizes with cash facility of BDT 1 lakh or up to 200% discount on the product.

This prize also include motorcycle along with furniture, rice cooker, blender and confirmed interesting prizes. This exciting offer can be avail through Minister online shop along with all the showrooms of Minister across the country.



















