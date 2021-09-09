Pre-ECB jitters knock 1pc off European stocks

Sept 8: European stocks were on course for their biggest decline in three weeks on Wednesday, a day ahead of a European Central Bank meeting that will see policymakers debate a cut in its stimulus.

The Europe-focussed STOXX 600 index fell 1.3%, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 and Asian stocks on worries about the slowing pace of a global economic recovery.

Economy-sensitive financial services, auto, oil & gas, and banking stocks were the biggest decliners, down between 1.6% and 1.8%, while travel stocks fell the least.

"It's only a month ago that stocks were at all-time highs, and with an ECB meeting tomorrow, people will be unwilling to buy because it can be a bit of a risky trade," said David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital in London. -Reuters







