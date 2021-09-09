Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stock indices keep breaking previous records

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Business Correspondent

Stocks continued to rise for seventh consecutive session Wednesday with the indices and market-cap on the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) hitting new highs breaking previous records on investment spree.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 55.45 points or 0.77 per cent to 7,196-the highest since its inception nearly nine years back on January 27, 2013.
DSEX added more than 373 points in the past seven consecutive sessions as buoyant investors continued to put fresh bets on major sector stocks amid high hopes.
Two other indices--the DSE 30 Index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) - also rose to their historical highs of 2,613 and 1,571, after surging 29.60 points and 20.09 points respectively.
Turnover, another important indicator of the market, amounted to Tk 25.55 billion on the country's premier bourse, which was 10.85 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 28.66 billion.
Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 374 issues traded, 186 declined, 152 advanced and 36 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Square Pharmaceuticals topped the turnover list after a long time with shares worth Tk 989 million changing hands, closely followed by BATBC, Khulna Power, Beximco and Beximco Pharma.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 181 points to a historical high at 20,979 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) soared 110 points to close at a record high at 12,579.
Of the issues traded, 159 declined, 135 advanced and 35 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 26.84 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 844 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Bank Asia appoints Nafees Khundker as a Director
Southeast Bank holds its 403rd EC meeting
Timothy Ouyang new S’pore Airlines GM for BD
Daraz introduces dCoin programme with discounts
Selloff: Financial bids for Air India by Sep 15
How equipped is BD to ramp up exports to China?
Premier Cement holds its 1st EGM


Latest News
US violates Doha Agreement: Taliban
No Stokes as England announces T20 WC squad
32 nabbed in Rajshahi on different charges
70,000 Muslim pilgrims can perform Umrah a day
Imam killed as pickup van hits auto-rickshaw
Non-govt teachers can't be kept suspended for over six months
Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party
Maid tortured, CID official's wife sent to jail
Three factories fined Tk 16 lakh for polluting environment
Youth killed by lightning strike in Kishoreganj
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
JU students stage demo
Is it possible to achieve the net zero emission?
ECNEC approves youth folk dev project costing Tk 4,300cr
Specialised bank for SMEs underscored at DCCI webinar
Political parties and the next general election
UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal as ‘catastrophe’ looms
Moral degradation among university students
Woman booters begin stretching, gym in nepal
HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft