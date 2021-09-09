Stock indices keep breaking previous records

Stocks continued to rise for seventh consecutive session Wednesday with the indices and market-cap on the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) hitting new highs breaking previous records on investment spree.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 55.45 points or 0.77 per cent to 7,196-the highest since its inception nearly nine years back on January 27, 2013.

DSEX added more than 373 points in the past seven consecutive sessions as buoyant investors continued to put fresh bets on major sector stocks amid high hopes.

Two other indices--the DSE 30 Index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) - also rose to their historical highs of 2,613 and 1,571, after surging 29.60 points and 20.09 points respectively.

Turnover, another important indicator of the market, amounted to Tk 25.55 billion on the country's premier bourse, which was 10.85 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 28.66 billion.

Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 374 issues traded, 186 declined, 152 advanced and 36 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Square Pharmaceuticals topped the turnover list after a long time with shares worth Tk 989 million changing hands, closely followed by BATBC, Khulna Power, Beximco and Beximco Pharma.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 181 points to a historical high at 20,979 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) soared 110 points to close at a record high at 12,579.

Of the issues traded, 159 declined, 135 advanced and 35 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 26.84 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 844 million.







