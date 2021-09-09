

Credit card exclusively for women launched

'Mastercard TARA World' Credit Card is the first-ever Super Premium World Credit Card designed exclusively for women. It will cater to women's needs at all stages of their lives with premium payment solutions and benefits to uplift their payment and shopping experiences.

The card has welcome benefits such as cashback, welcome vouchers, 50 per cent waiver on the annual fee for the first year, and bonus reward points on transactions.

It has exclusive benefits in terms of health packages, six times reward points every Saturday on grocery purchases, yearly parlor transactions, and for travel purposes, including for family members.

In addition, it will also come with a range of benefits and special services such as exclusive BOGO (Buy-One-Get-One) hotel-stay offers and dining and lifestyle offers at over 5,000 partner outlets in Bangladesh.

The cardholders can unlock exclusive discounts from beauty salons, jewelry shops, e-commerce portals, grocery, clothing shops on the welcome onboard pack. The offers also include exclusive cashback offers, double reward points opportunities, complimentary access at BALAKA Lounge, seven complimentary visits including companion at Priority Pass Lounges, and up to two free supplementary cards.

Speaking at the virtual launching event BRAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain said: "BRAC bank is delighted to jointly announce the launch of the first-ever 'As a member of the Financial Alliance for Women, BRAC Bank promotes independence, self-reliance, and most importantly, the confidence a woman needs to step up and meet the next challenge, which is why we believe in empowering women everywhere to walk tall today."

Mastercard Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal said: "The launch of the 'Mastercard TARA World' Credit Card' with BRAC Bank is yet another step in that direction. The card comes with exclusive offers designed especially for women cardholders. By catering to women's needs at all stages of their lives Mastercard aims to become the preferred card in the market for its customers."







