Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bashundhara LPG launches countrywide service camp

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 363
Business Desk

Bashundhara LPG Chief Financial Officer Mahbub Alam, sector-A chief operating officer MM Jasim Uddin and Bashundhara LPG head of sales Jakaria Jalal attend a press briefing among others at Bashundhra in the city on Wednesday.

Bashundhara LPG Chief Financial Officer Mahbub Alam, sector-A chief operating officer MM Jasim Uddin and Bashundhara LPG head of sales Jakaria Jalal attend a press briefing among others at Bashundhra in the city on Wednesday.

Bashundhara LPG, the leading liquified petroleum gas brand in the country, is going to launch countrywide campaign to provide on demand hands-on advice for safety household use of cylinder of any company.
Officials of the company briefed the campaign titled 'Service Camp' to media at Industrial headquarters-2 in Bashundhara Residential Area of the capital on Wednesday.
Bashundhara LPG chief financial officer Mahbub Alam, sector-A chief operating officer MM Jasim Uddin and Bashundhara LPG head of sales Jakaria Jalal were present in the briefing.
Under the campaign, ten teams across eight divisions will reach home to home to check the cylinder on demand and provide safety advise in case of problems in burners or circulating pipe of the cylinder, officials said.
Bashundhara Group sector-A chief operating officer MM Jasim Uddin said the service team is ready to reach the service any corner of the country on registration from the customers.
"In first phase, we want to serve 18.75 thousand families from October to December. Every day our team will cover 25 families," he said.
Jasim claimed there is no option to explosion in LPG cylinder, however, the accident of natural gas is described wrongly to LP gas. Bashundhara LPG head of sales Jakaria Jalal said the brand is now leading the sector with 25 percent share in competitive markets of 27 brands.
"With different awareness campaign, we want to increase the share to 50 percent for strengthening position in market. And Bashundhara LPG has made huge incentive for development of high-quality cylinder apart from huge investment in market," he said.
Bashundhara LPG head of human resources Saad Tanvir and general manager Sarowar Hossain Sohag , media manager Kazi Rokon Uddin were, among others, present on the occasion.
Consumers of any LPG brand can avail the free check up on registration through phone call at 01313445555, Facebook Page of Bashundhara LPG or contracting retail points across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Bank Asia appoints Nafees Khundker as a Director
Southeast Bank holds its 403rd EC meeting
Timothy Ouyang new S’pore Airlines GM for BD
Daraz introduces dCoin programme with discounts
Selloff: Financial bids for Air India by Sep 15
How equipped is BD to ramp up exports to China?
Premier Cement holds its 1st EGM


Latest News
US violates Doha Agreement: Taliban
No Stokes as England announces T20 WC squad
32 nabbed in Rajshahi on different charges
70,000 Muslim pilgrims can perform Umrah a day
Imam killed as pickup van hits auto-rickshaw
Non-govt teachers can't be kept suspended for over six months
Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party
Maid tortured, CID official's wife sent to jail
Three factories fined Tk 16 lakh for polluting environment
Youth killed by lightning strike in Kishoreganj
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
JU students stage demo
Is it possible to achieve the net zero emission?
ECNEC approves youth folk dev project costing Tk 4,300cr
Specialised bank for SMEs underscored at DCCI webinar
Political parties and the next general election
UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal as ‘catastrophe’ looms
Moral degradation among university students
Woman booters begin stretching, gym in nepal
HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft