Bashundhara LPG launches countrywide service camp



Bashundhara LPG Chief Financial Officer Mahbub Alam, sector-A chief operating officer MM Jasim Uddin and Bashundhara LPG head of sales Jakaria Jalal attend a press briefing among others at Bashundhra in the city on Wednesday.

Officials of the company briefed the campaign titled 'Service Camp' to media at Industrial headquarters-2 in Bashundhara Residential Area of the capital on Wednesday.

Bashundhara LPG chief financial officer Mahbub Alam, sector-A chief operating officer MM Jasim Uddin and Bashundhara LPG head of sales Jakaria Jalal were present in the briefing.

Under the campaign, ten teams across eight divisions will reach home to home to check the cylinder on demand and provide safety advise in case of problems in burners or circulating pipe of the cylinder, officials said.

Bashundhara Group sector-A chief operating officer MM Jasim Uddin said the service team is ready to reach the service any corner of the country on registration from the customers.

"In first phase, we want to serve 18.75 thousand families from October to December. Every day our team will cover 25 families," he said.

Jasim claimed there is no option to explosion in LPG cylinder, however, the accident of natural gas is described wrongly to LP gas. Bashundhara LPG head of sales Jakaria Jalal said the brand is now leading the sector with 25 percent share in competitive markets of 27 brands.

"With different awareness campaign, we want to increase the share to 50 percent for strengthening position in market. And Bashundhara LPG has made huge incentive for development of high-quality cylinder apart from huge investment in market," he said.

Bashundhara LPG head of human resources Saad Tanvir and general manager Sarowar Hossain Sohag , media manager Kazi Rokon Uddin were, among others, present on the occasion.

Consumers of any LPG brand can avail the free check up on registration through phone call at 01313445555, Facebook Page of Bashundhara LPG or contracting retail points across the country.

























