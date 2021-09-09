Video
Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:10 PM
Home Business

Humayun urges Russian entrepreneurs to invest in BD

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 273
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun holding talks with Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy (middle) at his office in city on Wednesday.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Wednesday called upon the Russian entrepreneurs to invest in different sectors including fertilizer, cement leather and ship building industries.
He said it at a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy when he met the industries minister at his office in the Industries Ministry in the city, said a press release.
 Humayun said as Bangladesh is an agricultural country, there is a huge demand for fertilizers. In addition, trade relations between the two countries could be further strengthened through joint ventures in cement, light engineering, leather,  ceramics, pharmaceuticals, paper, shipbuilding and chemistry, he said.
Additional Secretary of the Industries Ministry Md Golam Yeahia and senior officials of the ministry were present on the occasion. During the meeting, they discussed various issues, including the 'Bilateral Environment Protection Agreement'.
 Humayun laid emphasis on accelerating the signing process of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute (BSTI) and Russian Federal Agency on Technical Regulation and Metrology.
 He said the proposed draft agreement has already been submitted to Russian government through the Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Ministry. Russian envoy assured to take necessary steps in this regard.


