Vivo tops Asia Pacific 5G shipments in Q2 ‘21

Vivo topped 5G smartphone shipments for Asia Pacific in the second quarter of 2021, according to Strategy Analytics. The achievement is vivo's first time taking the top spot for Asia Pacific 5G Shipments during a single quarter. The brand captured one in five 5G shipments in the Asia Pacific region, with annual shipment growth of 215%. vivo's combination of leading technology and high quality has made its smartphones the most popular 5G devices in the region, says a press release.

Earlier this year, Strategy Analytics noted that vivo had become the second-fastest growing 5G smartphone vendor in the world, and maintained its strong momentum through the first quarter of 2021. By making remarkable progress in 5G standards and core technologies, vivo is committed to providing consumers with a growing variety of 5G mobile phones and improved 5G experiences.











