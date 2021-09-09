Insulting remarks on BD RMG sector in French movie protested

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has sought steps to remove derogatory comments about 'Made in Bangladesh' in a newly released French movie.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has written to both Bangladesh Ambassador to France Kazi Imtiaz Hossain and France Ambassador in Dhaka Jean-Marin SCHUH seeking their steps in this regard.

In a letter to French Ambassador on Wednesday, the BGMEA President said, "BGMEA, on behalf of the whole apparel fraternity, further press a more vehement protest through you and we believe you shall communicate the same to the concerned French authority, to take an instant action and remove the statement in question from the said movie."

BGMEA had also written to the Ambassador on August 7 regarding the derogatory comments about "Made in Bangladesh" in French movie "Last Mercenary" directed by David Charon.

"Made in Bangladesh" is more than just a pride for our nation, but rather a mission statement, with the ultimate goal of branding Bangladesh around the globe.

Over the 50 years of Independence of Bangladesh, which was earned by the sacrifice of millions, the RMG sector has become one of the major drivers of our economy and its journey over the last 3 decades have been praiseworthy amongst the other economies as well, said the BGMEA chief.

"Previously, we had addressed this concern to the CEO of Netflix and the Director of the movie, but to our extreme disappointment, we have not received any response from them. The movie continues to be in the playlist of Netflix and that too containing the impugned lines in it," he said.

BGMEA condemned this and further extends their hand in making a stronger plea to the French Government and their film fraternity to take immediate action to remove the statement in question.

In separate letter to Bangladesh Ambassador, the BGMEA President said the comments made are totally wrong as Bangladesh does not produce bullet-proof jackets at all, and the apparel we are producing for over past four decades have earned the trust of the buyers and consumers from across the globe through its quality standard and competitive price.

"Hence, it's an irrationally stated misleading statement," said the BGMEA chief.

The BGMEA, on behalf of the whole apparel fraternity, further pressed a more vehement protest through Bangladesh Ambassador to the concerned French authority, to take an instant action and remove the statement in question from the said movie. -UNB





