Farhad for ministers’ wealth info  every 3 year

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain opined that along with the government officials, the ministers of the Cabinet should also submit wealth statement in every three years.

"According to the provision of Bangladesh Government Servants (Conduct) Rules 1979, the officials must have to submit wealth statements in every three years. We, the Cabinet members, also provide wealth statements in every five year. I think, we should also provide the assets statements in every three year," he said in response to a query at a dialogue organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) held at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

BSRF President Tapan Biswas presided over the dialogue, while its General Secretary Masudul Haque conducted it. Acting Principal Information Officer (PIO) Shahenoor Miah also spoke in the occasion.

In response to another query, Farhad Hossain said that the 'Rules of Business' does not allow addressing the government officials as 'sir' or 'madam'.

"There is no directive to address the government officials as 'sir or madam' as it is against the Rules of Business. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's directive to government officials was to become the service provider of people," he added.

He said, "The government official's attitude is most important to the people. If you (officials) get angry or snub someone then, it will be considered as corruption. Misbehaviour is tantamount to corruption."

"We'll not allow it as 'your behaviour is the behaviour of the government," said Farhad.

Regarding submission of assets statements of the government officials and the cabinet members, he said, "According to the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules 1979, the government officials must have to submit wealth statement every three years."

"However, the officials were not following the rules in past years. The government has decided to ensure submission of wealth statements. It would be ensured. To ensure it, the government has recently issued a notification asking all to submit their statements," he said, adding, "Submission of tax returns to NBR and wealth statements to government are different things."







