Delay in land acquisition, fund shortage thwart quick implementation

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 7: Delay in land acquisition on both sides of several canals and allocation of poor fund have been hampering the quick implementation of the Chattogram waterlogging removal project.

The Planning Ministry had extended the implementation period of the project to June 30 in 2022.

The schedule time of the implementation was June 2020 last. Later it was extended.

The Project Director Lt Col Muhammad Shah Ali said that only 55 per cent of the works have so far been completed.

Lt Col Md Shah Ali said that allocation of poor fund for such a giant project is one of the major hindrances of the quick implementation.

He said, in a letter sent to the Ministry of Housing

and Public Works and CDA mentioned scarcity of necessary funds in the last fiscal to accelerate the work.

An amount of taka 732.69 crore was allocated in fiscal 2020-2021. Taka 308.72 crore was released in three phases, which was given to contractors. It will not be possible to pay any bill until the next release of funds. In the fourth instalment, only Tk 27 crore was promised.

He further said that over 2000 crore taka is needed to work properly and smoothly in the current fiscal.

But, he said, only an amount of taka 325 crore against 2000 crore have been allocated during the current fiscal.

Shah Ali said, "I have been trying to enhance the allocation in the current fiscal for quick implementation. I hope more fund will be allocated to expedite the project works."

The Project Director mentioned another problem of acquisition of land on both sides of several canals also hampered the speedy implementation.

He said, the CDA and the District administration could not hand over those lands to the project authority.

When contacted, Chief Engineer of CDA, Hasan Bin Shams said, "We have so far received one acquisition letter which was sent to the District administration to take early step for acquisition. We have no authority to acquire any land. It is ascribed to the district administration."

Hasan said, "We have been sending any proposal of the Project Director to the administration as early as possible. Land should be acquired in at least ten canals to implement the project."

He said, "We have so far only one such proposal which was quickly sent to the district administration. We have no lethargy in doing those works anyhow."

Meanwhile, a high-powered committee had been constituted with the Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram as the President to coordinate and monitor the ongoing three projects on the removal of water-logging problem in June last.

The newly formed committee will monitor those projects monthly and submit a report to the LGRD Secretary on the development of those projects. Because of water-logging is one of the major problems of the port city, Chattogram.

For this reason, the government had taken three projects on the problem involving of taka 9000 crore.

Meanwhile, three mega projects of Tk 5,616 Cr by CDA and Bangladesh Army; WDB Project of taka 1600 crore and taka 1600 crore project of CCC are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from the port city, Chattogram.

Three mega projects taken by the government to free the Chattogram people from the curse of water-logging have brought no fruits during the current rainy season.

The authorities could do nothing to carry out of those projects spectacular development and effective implementation.









