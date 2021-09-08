Video
2nd dose of corona vaccination begins

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Staff Correspondent

The second dose of coronavirus vaccination started on Tuesday across the country.
Women and men were seen standing in long queues at vaccination centres in different parts of the
country on Tuesday morning to get vaccinated.
Vaccine recipients have to take the second dose at the designated centre where the first dose was given.
Chinese vaccine Sinopharm is being administered at municipal and union levels and Moderna vaccine in the city corporation area.
Several teams are working to ensure that vaccination activities are carried out properly.
However, after visiting some vaccine centres people were found standing in lines for a long time. It was reportedly happened due to less number of booths.
Some people stood in line in the early hours of the morning and got vaccinated around 11 pm. Complaints, such suffering due to low number of booths.
Separate lines of men and women could be seen at the Ekramunnesa Girls High School at Rampura in the capital.
The women's line was not crowded but the men's line was long. There was no end to the complaints of people standing in line. Some people are losing their temper after standing for a long time.
Fifty-year-old Mostafa Kamal stood in the line of the school's centre at 4am to get vaccinated. After seven hours, he got the vaccine at 11am.
When he came out after inoculation he said, "I came here at 4am in the morning. I stood in line for so long. I just got vaccinated. My legs are tingling."
Despite being vaccinated, Mostafa's expression was clearly annoying. "The country will never recover. How can you stand in line in the sun for so long?"
Dalim Mia, who stood in line for 4 hours from 7am, said, "Only two booths have been set up here for vaccination. There are less people in women's booth. There is a lot of crowd. I would not have got suffered if the authority had set another booth. We are getting old. Can I stand in line for so long?"
Ansar members in charge of the centre said everyone stood in line in the morning thinking that they would have to be vaccinated first.
However, vaccination inside is going on normally. It takes a maximum of 10 seconds to vaccinate one person.
According to the pre-announcement, women and the elderly people are being vaccinated on a priority basis from 9am to 11am.
Since many people do not know the matter, old people were seen standing at the end of the line.


« PreviousNext »

