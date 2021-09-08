Video
C-19 deaths lowest in 11 weeks

56 die, 2,639 new cases in 24 hours

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed the lowest Covid-19 deaths in eleven weeks as 56 people died of the disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands at 26,684. Some 2,639 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,519,805.   
Earlier on 18 June, 54 people died of the virus in a day.
Besides, 5,567 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 96.11 per cent, taking the
total number of recovery to 1,460,754, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 9.69 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 16.67 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country tested 27,233 samples.
Among the deaths, 20 died in Dhaka division, 15 in Chattogram, six in Khulna, five in Sylhet, four in Barishal, three in Rajshahi, two in Rangpur, and one in Mymensingh division.
Among the 56 deceased, 19 were men and 37 were women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,239 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,445 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.59 million lives and infected more than 222.1 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 198.7 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


