DSHE DD Sakhayet yet to join new workplace in 5 months

Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Deputy Director (DD) Sakhayet Hossain Biswas of Dhaka Region hasn't yet joined his new workplace at Naikhangchhari in Bandarban even after five months of his transfer issued by the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education.

Violating the ministry order issued as disciplinary action on April 12 this year, Sakhayet refrained from joining Naikhangchhari Saleh Ahmed Government High School as a headmaster.

Instead, he has continued working in the same post in last five months and taking major decisions including transferring hundreds of government secondary school teachers.

According to the Education Ministry officials, his transfer order issued on April 12 was not revoked until Monday. Even the ministry or the DSHE hadn't given him any written permission to perform his duties regularly.

Meanwhile, raising allegations of earning crores of

Taka by transferring teachers and occupying government high school headmaster's residence illegally, and threatening interested headmasters intending to be posted as DD of DSHE Dhaka region misusing political power against him, people concerned submitted complaints to the Prime Minister's Office, Education Ministry, DSHE and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

They sought interference of the authorities and taking steps after necessary investigation against the officials.

When contacted, Secondary and Higher Education Division Deputy Secretary Alamgir Hossain told this correspondent that the transfer order of Sakhayet Biswas issued on April 12 was not yet canceled till Monday.

No one has been posted there yet. "Maybe that's why he's still on duty."

Asked if there was a scope of discharging duties breaching government order for five months, he said he did not know anything about it. Ministry's secretary or Director General of the DSHE can tell about this.

When contacted over phone and short message service (SMS), DSHE Director General Professor Syed Mohammad Golam Farooq and Director (Government Secondary) Belal Hossain, they didn't receive the call or responded to SMS.

Sakhayet Hossain also declined to comment on the issue.

According to the rules, if not canceled or without written permission to perform duties, an officer ordered to be transferred has to rejoin new workplaces within 14 days after order.

If the order is not carried out duly within this period, the authorities may start procedures of taking departmental action against the officer.

According to rules, if a person continues to perform duties without joining new workplace, all activities of the officer at previous workplace will be considered as illegal and invalid.

According to complaints, Sakhayet Biswas joined the Dhaka Region office of the DSHE as deputy director in 2016.

Before joining the office, he had served as an assistant director of the government school wing of the DSHE from 2006 to 2016.

It is said that there were allegations of earning several crores of Taka during the period against him. After joining the Dhaka office, he has issued transfer and posting orders for about 3,100 teachers in last five years.

During this time, he has amassed illegal assets of around Tk 90 crore by collecting from two lakh to five lakh Taka from teachers illegally.

After getting the transfer order on April 12, he transferred more than 700 teachers to different places following similar procedures and illegally earned around Tk 25 crore, it said.

According to the complaints of the teachers, he was allegedly paid Tk 5 lakh per teacher for transfer to Dhaka, Tk 3 lakh for Gazipur and Narayanganj districts and Tk 2 lakh for Rajbari, Munshiganj, Manikganj, Narsingdi, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Gopalganj and Faridpur districts.

Regarding the wealth of the official, the complaints stated, Sakhayet Hossain owns a six-storey residential building at Bashundhara, 10 katha land at Purbachal and eight katha land at Rayer Bazar in Dhaka.

He has about 11 bank accounts in various anonymous banks, where large sums of money are deposited.

Though he's not a teacher, he's illegally occupying the residence of Government Laboratory School headmaster.

There are also allegations that he illegally registered hundreds of college teachers for MPOs (Monthly Payment Order) in exchange for large amount. Using the names of some influential leaders of ruling party to influence the administration to stay in office, his is unjustly transferring the teachers and intimidating government secondary school headmasters interested for the post.







