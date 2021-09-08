Jamaat Secy Gen, eight others put on 4-day remand each

Nine leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami including its Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar were placed on a four-day remand each in a case filed for organizing a secret meeting to plot sedition and destabilize the country.

The other Jamaat men who will face police custody are Assistant Secretary General Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan , former lawmaker Maulana Hamidur Rahman Azad, Central Executive Committee members Abdur Rob, Ijjot Ullah and Mobarak Hossain, former president

of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir Yasir Arafat and Jamaat leaders Monirul Islam and Nazrul Islam.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mahmuda Akter passed the order on Tuesday rejecting the bail prayer.

Sub-Inspector Md Aminul Islam of Bhatara Police Station, and also the Investigation Officer, produced the nine Jamaat men before the court seeking a 10-day remand for each.

They were arrested during a raid on a house in Bashundhara Residential Area of the city around 5:30pm on Monday.

However, Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman claimed that the nine had convened the meeting to chalk out plans to help general people amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday night Police filed a case with Bhatara Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.











