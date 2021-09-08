89 promoted to additional secretary

The government on Tuesday elevated the rank of 89 joint secretaries to additional secretary of the administration. With the fresh inclusion, the number of additional secretaries stands at 505 against the approved posts of 350.

The Public Administration Ministry issued two separate notifications in this regard on Tuesday.

The newly promoted additional secretaries were asked to send their joining letters through email.

While addressing a dialogue organized by

Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) on the day, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told journalists that the government needs to keep some extra manpower for meeting up demands of officials.

