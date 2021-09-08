Video
Uncertainty over railway on Padma Bridge in time

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Staff Correspondent

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Tuesday said that it would not be possible to launch the railway in June next year on the Padma Bridge simultaneously with road transport, if work permission of setting up rail lines on the bridge  was not obtained by December this year from the Bridge Authority.
The minister said this while visiting the project area.
He said, "Apart from the road on the bridge, the work of other departments like gas line, electricity etc. is going on and now the railway is not getting permission to work. It will take six months to complete our work on the bridge."
"If the bridge authority allows us to operate by December, it will be possible to open the bridge to road and rail transport on the same day," Sujan added.
However, if it is not possible for any reason, the Ministry of Railways will seek permission at least by March next year.
"If for some reasons the bridge authority is not able to give permission for the work by December and if permission is given next
March then we will be able to inaugurate the railway on Victory Day on December 16 next year," said the minister.
Meanwhile, concerned people of the bridge said that there may be technical complications if the railway works starts after the bridge is opened for road transport in June.


