Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 September, 2021, 9:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Flood situation improving as major rivers’ water level falls

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

Aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood in the Jamuna riverbank area of Bogura's Sariakandi upazila. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood in the Jamuna riverbank area of Bogura's Sariakandi upazila. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Flood situation is improving as water level of the country's all major rivers in falling trend and is likely to fall further. But the water level in the river Teesta is still on rise and may flow near danger level at Dalia Point in next 24 hours. However, Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) expects that the ongoing flood situation in the affected districts may improve during next seven days.
In a 10-days outlook
issued on Tuesday, the FFWC forecast that water level in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna River system may continue to fall in next seven days. Receding the water level at Kazipur point and Sirajganj point of Sirajganj, Elashinhat point of Tangail and Aricha point of Manikganj, the flood situation of low lying areas of the districts will improve during the days.
Water level of the Ganges-Padma River may steadily fall during next five days. This fall at Goalondo point of Rajbari, Bhagyakul and Mawa points of Munshiganj and Sureshwar point of Shariatpur in next seven days may improve the flood situation.
In next 24 hours, flood situation in Sirajganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur, Munshiganj and Shariatpur districts would continue improving, added FFWC.
Due to recession of flood water, overall flood situation in the inundated low-lying areas were further improving in the Brahmaputra basin during last 24 hours.
BWDB officials said water levels of all major rivers marked further sharp falls at all points following the continuous recession in the rate of onrush from the upstream during the period.
Only 54mm rainfalls were recorded at Gangtok and 18mm at Cherrapunji points upstream in the northeastern Indian states while no rainfalls were recorded downstream in the Brahmaputra basin during the last 24 hours, it said.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Warning of income gap, Xi tells China’s tycoons to share wealth
Farhad for ministers’ wealth info  every 3 year
Delay in land acquisition, fund shortage thwart quick implementation
2nd dose of corona vaccination begins
C-19 deaths lowest in 11 weeks
DSHE DD Sakhayet yet to join new workplace in 5 months
Jamaat Secy Gen, eight others put on 4-day remand each
89 promoted to additional secretary


Latest News
7.4 magnitude tremor strikes Mexico
16 die as floods swamp public hospital in Mexico
Overcrowded Indonesian jail fire kills 40
Who are the key figures in the new Taliban government?
Two skeletons found after two months of Shezan Juice Factory fire
BNP is flag-bearer of politics of vengeance: Quader
'The Wire' actor Michael K Williams found dead in NY apartment
Hasan for joint efforts to make people's movement easier in region
Ganguly brags of Indian cricket supremacy after defeat of England
Law minister gives opinion on prayer submitted by Khaleda's family
Most Read News
In world first, Cuba starts COVID jabs for toddlers
Disciplined reopening of educational institutions
Bangladesh’s Accession to New Development Bank
Vietnamese man jailed for 5 yrs for spreading COVID
BBC News head to step down in 2022
Case lodged over robbery at Savar jewellery shops
Wicketkeeper Mushfiq sidelined for Bangladesh T20s
Taliban name caretaker cabinet
Covid-19 claims 56 more lives, infects 2,639
Bangladesh go down 2-0  to Palestine in three nations cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft