Flood situation improving as major rivers’ water level falls



Aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood in the Jamuna riverbank area of Bogura's Sariakandi upazila. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In a 10-days outlook

issued on Tuesday, the FFWC forecast that water level in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna River system may continue to fall in next seven days. Receding the water level at Kazipur point and Sirajganj point of Sirajganj, Elashinhat point of Tangail and Aricha point of Manikganj, the flood situation of low lying areas of the districts will improve during the days.

Water level of the Ganges-Padma River may steadily fall during next five days. This fall at Goalondo point of Rajbari, Bhagyakul and Mawa points of Munshiganj and Sureshwar point of Shariatpur in next seven days may improve the flood situation.

In next 24 hours, flood situation in Sirajganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur, Munshiganj and Shariatpur districts would continue improving, added FFWC.

Due to recession of flood water, overall flood situation in the inundated low-lying areas were further improving in the Brahmaputra basin during last 24 hours.

BWDB officials said water levels of all major rivers marked further sharp falls at all points following the continuous recession in the rate of onrush from the upstream during the period.

Only 54mm rainfalls were recorded at Gangtok and 18mm at Cherrapunji points upstream in the northeastern Indian states while no rainfalls were recorded downstream in the Brahmaputra basin during the last 24 hours, it said.







