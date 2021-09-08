Moves afoot to re-open educational institutions



Employees are engaged in cleaning at a school in the city as preparations are on to resume classes in educational institutions across the country on September 12 in line with the government instruction. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Just a few days back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in parliament asked the authorities concerned to take steps to reopen schools and colleges very soon.

Action is being taken accordingly. Education Minister Dipu Moni too while exchanging views with reporters after a school function in Chandpur on Friday said school-college would be reopened from September 12.

Besides, SSC examination may be held in November and HSC examination in December in person, she said.

After inaugurating the One Stop Emergency Care at Chittagong Medical College Hospital on Saturday, Deputy Minister of Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel said in response to a question from the media said after reopening school-college on a specific date, initially plans had been made to conduct classes once a week. But that may change.

Meanwhile, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Corona made a positive recommendation on Thursday night regarding the reopening of the educational institution.

Preparations have already started to reopen schools. The education administration has verbally asked the school authorities to be prepared for the reopening.

As this reporter visited

Solmaid High School in Bhatara in the capital in September last year, the courtyard of the building was covered with moss and grass. But last Sunday, everything was cleared. Liquid soap (handwash) and water have been kept for hand washing.

The number of students in this school is 1440. The headmaster of the school, Md. Shahadat Hossein Khondokar, said they were preparing for the announcement of the reopening of the school at any time.

They are committed to following all the guidelines given by the government. They will make mask compulsory for all students like school dress code.

There are also some more preparations, which will be taken after the official announcement of the reopening of the school.

The same picture could be seen at Meherpur Government Boys School in Meherpur Upazila of Kushtia. Even last Tuesday the school had a layer of dust on the tables.

For a long time, water has been dripping from pipes and dirt has accumulated on the floor. Nasir Uddin, a senior assistant teacher at the school, said the school was cleaned.

Medical college will open on September 13. Some in-person examinations are going on at the university.

The country's educational institutions have been closed since March 17 last year. According to a report released by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on August 24, Bangladesh is the second country with the longest school closures due to Covid-19.

Now the schools have been verbally instructed to prepare for the reopening in accordance with the previous instructions.

Director (College and Administration) of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Shahedul Khabir Chowdhury said, "We have been asked to be prepared so that any directive can be implemented quickly."

Health Minister Zahid Malek said classes will start step by step in the medical education classroom. The probable starting date of the first, second and fifth year classes of the medical college has been fixed 13 September.

SSC exam candidate of this year, Mohammad Rahath said, "I don't know what's going on but still I am feeling bored sitting or studying at my house. I have become frustrated and don't know what will be my future without education."

A guardian named Md Nazmul Islam said they want the government to reopen school and college immediately because most of the children had become mentally disturbed staying at home.







