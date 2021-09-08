Video
Fill up vacant posts of cleaners  with their descendants: PM

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

Fill up vacant posts of cleaners  with their descendants: PM

Fill up vacant posts of cleaners  with their descendants: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has told officials to fill up vacant posts of cleaners with their descendants.
The prime minister also directed that the cleaners' rent be waived for flats being built by the government, Planning Minister MA Mannan said after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC on Tuesday.  
The cleaners will be charged only the maintenance cost of the flats.
The ECNEC was discussing a project to construct flats for the cleaners in municipalities. Hasina joined via videoconferencing from the Ganabhaban.
bdnews24.com on Monday reported the estimated cost to build a 495 square feet flat for the cleaners in the municipalities is over Tk 3.75 million, or around Tk 7,600 per square foot, far costlier than in Dhaka.
Mamun-al-Rashid, a member of the Planning Commission, on Tuesday
said the total area of a 495 square feet flat under the project will be 749 square feet, including the empty spaces of the building.
It means the construction cost will be Tk 4,260 per square foot. Without the administrative expenses, the cost will be Tk 2,400 per square foot, according to him.
Minister Mannan said the ECNEC approved a project on infrastructure development of LC stations at Hili, Burimari and Banglabandha.
State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said Hasina ordered to set up special scanners to scan people along with goods at the land ports.
The ECNEC cleared eight projects with a total estimated cost of around Tk 76 billion. The government expects Tk 25.8 billion in foreign aid for the projects.   
The projects include second phase of construction of boundary pillars, walkways and jetties on the banks of the Buriganga, Turag, Shitalakkhya and Balu rivers, and the construction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novotheatre in Rangpur.    -bdnews24.com


