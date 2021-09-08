BCL helps in mass vaccination in Cox’s Bazar

Under the direction of S M Saddam Hossain, Cox's Bazar District President of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the leaders and activists of this unit have been serving as volunteers in different centres of corona vaccine in Cox's Bazar.

They have started working since the launch of mass vaccination across the country. They are providing help in lining up the general people, finding vaccination booth, sanitizing hands, providing masks and other necessary services.

Saddam Hossain said their service will be available till the mass vaccination ends.