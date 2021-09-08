50 held for selling drugs in city

Members of the intelligence agencies of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 50 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the city.

The detective police arrested 50 people and recovered abusive drugs from them during anti-drug drives in city's different parts, according to a DMP statement issued on Tuesday. Police also seized 33,558 pieces of Yaba, 315 grams of heroin, 12.390 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and 308 bottles of Phensidyl from them, said the statement. Police filed 39 cases against them under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS





