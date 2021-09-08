

Shaafi’s 4th death anniv today

Today (September 8) is the fourth death anniversary of Shaafi Hossain Chisty Yousha. He died of Dengue fever on this day in 2017 at United Hospital in the capital. His father Sajjad Hossain Chisty is a renowned Journalist and member of Awami League central subcommittee (Information and Research).Shaafi Hossain Chisty was only beloved son of Dr Sajjad Hossain Chisty. On his death anniversary, prayer ceremony and feast for unprivileged have been arranged at Rampura, Dhaka and his village.All are requested by his family members to attend this programme.