Workshop on health journalism held

Speakers on Tuesday said fact-checking and verification techniques on health journalism will make reporters more diligent and sensitive in verifying information to produce impartial and balanced health reports.

They made this statement at a workshop on 'Fact-Checking and Verification Techniques on Health Journalism' for an in-depth reporting organished by Bangladesh NGO's Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) at Zabeer Hotel International at Jashore with the support of The Asia Foundation. A two day long workshop was arranged for journalists to enhance the capacity of journalists working in creating and publishing objective, insightful and influential news on health management; encourage journalists to acquire knowledge and skills in modern techniques (info-graphics, data analysis, data visualization) in data verification and presentation in creating neutral and balanced health reports.

A total of 20 journalists from national dailies, online news portals, and television channels participated in the workshop.








