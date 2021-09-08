HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the government to restrain Nayan Kumar from conducting investigation into any offence till further order for forcing a minor boy to confess to the murder of his younger brother in Bogura in 2015.

Nayan Kumar is an inspector of Criminal Investigation Department of police in Naogaon. The court said it is not believable that a minor killed his younger brother. He has committed a serious crime by forcibly raking confessional statement.

"It seems to us that Nayan Kumar is not competent to conduct investigation into any offence. He should be restrained from any investigation proceedings for the interest of the country," the court said.

Nayan, who was a sub-inspector of Bogura's Sariakandi Police Station and also investigation officer of the murder case had recorded the confessional statement from the minor on November 30 in 2015.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Md Atoar Rahman passed the order and made the remarks while hearing on a criminal revision petition filed challenging the legality of the trial proceedings of the case at the Juvenile Court in Bogura.

The court asked current IO Md Mansur Ali, a sub-inspector of Police Bureau of Investigation in Bogura, to send the relevant documents of the case to it by September 27 and fixed the same date for further hearing on the petition.

In the morning, Nayan Kumar appeared before the HC bench in line with its August 22 summons order. He was ordered to appear in person to the HC bench on September 27.

Earlier, Nayan Kumar submitted a petition through his lawyer Sarwar Ahmed offering unconditional apology to the HC bench.

In the petition, Nayan Kumar said he had recorded confessional statement in accordance with relevant provisions of the law.

On the other hand, petitioner's lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir placed some documents before the HC, saying that the confessional statement was collected from the minor by beating and torturing him.





