Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 September, 2021, 9:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Extracting Confessional Statement From Minor

HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the government to restrain Nayan Kumar from conducting investigation into any offence till further order for forcing a minor boy to confess to the murder of his younger brother in Bogura in 2015.
Nayan Kumar is an inspector of Criminal Investigation Department of police in Naogaon.  The court said it is not believable that a minor killed his younger brother. He has committed a serious crime by forcibly raking confessional statement.
"It seems to us that Nayan Kumar is not competent to conduct investigation into any offence. He should be restrained from any investigation proceedings for the interest of the country," the court said.
Nayan, who was a sub-inspector of Bogura's Sariakandi Police Station and also investigation officer of the murder case had recorded the confessional statement from the minor on November 30 in 2015.
A virtual HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Md Atoar Rahman passed the order and made the remarks while hearing on a criminal revision petition filed challenging the legality of the trial proceedings of the case at the Juvenile Court in Bogura.
The court asked current IO Md Mansur Ali, a sub-inspector of Police Bureau of Investigation in Bogura, to send the relevant documents of the case to it by September 27 and fixed the same date for further hearing on the petition.
In the morning, Nayan Kumar appeared before the HC bench in line with its August 22 summons order. He was ordered to appear in person to the HC bench on September 27.
Earlier, Nayan Kumar submitted a petition through his lawyer Sarwar Ahmed offering unconditional apology to the HC bench.
In the petition, Nayan Kumar said he had recorded confessional statement in accordance with relevant provisions of the law.
On the other hand, petitioner's lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir placed some documents before the HC, saying that the confessional statement was collected from the minor by beating and torturing him.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCL helps in mass vaccination in Cox’s Bazar
50 held for selling drugs in city
Shaafi’s 4th death anniv today
Workshop on health journalism held
HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe
JU students stage demo
BCS FFs gets new leaders
CU schedules re-admission and Masters exams


Latest News
7.4 magnitude tremor strikes Mexico
16 die as floods swamp public hospital in Mexico
Overcrowded Indonesian jail fire kills 40
Who are the key figures in the new Taliban government?
Two skeletons found after two months of Shezan Juice Factory fire
BNP is flag-bearer of politics of vengeance: Quader
'The Wire' actor Michael K Williams found dead in NY apartment
Hasan for joint efforts to make people's movement easier in region
Ganguly brags of Indian cricket supremacy after defeat of England
Law minister gives opinion on prayer submitted by Khaleda's family
Most Read News
In world first, Cuba starts COVID jabs for toddlers
Disciplined reopening of educational institutions
Bangladesh’s Accession to New Development Bank
Vietnamese man jailed for 5 yrs for spreading COVID
BBC News head to step down in 2022
Case lodged over robbery at Savar jewellery shops
Wicketkeeper Mushfiq sidelined for Bangladesh T20s
Taliban name caretaker cabinet
Covid-19 claims 56 more lives, infects 2,639
Bangladesh go down 2-0  to Palestine in three nations cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft