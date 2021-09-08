Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 September, 2021, 9:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Completion Of Final Exams

JU students stage demo

Published : Wednesday, 8 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228

Jahangirnagar University (JU) students on Tuesday staged a sit-in program on the campus, demanding holding of their third-year final examinations, which have remained postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Over 40 students of the university's environmental sciences under the academic session of 2016-17 gathered in front of the department building around 12:00 pm demanding holding of the examination.
The students also barred the entrance of the faculty members as the examination committee of the department refused to publish any examination routine immediately and take incomplete examinations physically.
Earlier, the third-year students of different departments submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor of the university demanding completion of their incomplete examinations. Later, the university authorities published a plan titled 'Examination ordinance during disaster 2021' saying that every department can take their incomplete final examinations using virtual media.
Chairman of the department A H M Saadat said "We are ready to hold incomplete examinations physically if the university authority allows".     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCL helps in mass vaccination in Cox’s Bazar
50 held for selling drugs in city
Shaafi’s 4th death anniv today
Workshop on health journalism held
HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe
JU students stage demo
BCS FFs gets new leaders
CU schedules re-admission and Masters exams


Latest News
7.4 magnitude tremor strikes Mexico
16 die as floods swamp public hospital in Mexico
Overcrowded Indonesian jail fire kills 40
Who are the key figures in the new Taliban government?
Two skeletons found after two months of Shezan Juice Factory fire
BNP is flag-bearer of politics of vengeance: Quader
'The Wire' actor Michael K Williams found dead in NY apartment
Hasan for joint efforts to make people's movement easier in region
Ganguly brags of Indian cricket supremacy after defeat of England
Law minister gives opinion on prayer submitted by Khaleda's family
Most Read News
In world first, Cuba starts COVID jabs for toddlers
Disciplined reopening of educational institutions
Bangladesh’s Accession to New Development Bank
Vietnamese man jailed for 5 yrs for spreading COVID
BBC News head to step down in 2022
Case lodged over robbery at Savar jewellery shops
Wicketkeeper Mushfiq sidelined for Bangladesh T20s
Taliban name caretaker cabinet
Covid-19 claims 56 more lives, infects 2,639
Bangladesh go down 2-0  to Palestine in three nations cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft