JU students stage demo

Jahangirnagar University (JU) students on Tuesday staged a sit-in program on the campus, demanding holding of their third-year final examinations, which have remained postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 40 students of the university's environmental sciences under the academic session of 2016-17 gathered in front of the department building around 12:00 pm demanding holding of the examination.

The students also barred the entrance of the faculty members as the examination committee of the department refused to publish any examination routine immediately and take incomplete examinations physically.

Earlier, the third-year students of different departments submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor of the university demanding completion of their incomplete examinations. Later, the university authorities published a plan titled 'Examination ordinance during disaster 2021' saying that every department can take their incomplete final examinations using virtual media.

Chairman of the department A H M Saadat said "We are ready to hold incomplete examinations physically if the university authority allows".










