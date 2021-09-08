Facing climate change related challenges

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Momen has attended the meeting of the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA)--the Dutch initiative to develop and share knowledge and best practices for climate change adaptation. When holding separate bilateral meetings with the head of IMF and several Dutch Ministers on the side lines of the GCA on Monday, Bangladesh foreign minister requested for support in the form of climate financing, rehabilitation of climate migrants, and transfer of green technology to address the challenges of climate change.



During his meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the foreign minister requested for support of the IMF in addressing the challenges of climate change in Bangladesh. Dr Momen is the Board Member of the GCA, while the immediate UN past Secretary General Ban Ki Moon is the Chairman of the organisation.



However, Bangladesh is one of the countries those are most threatened by climate change of the world. Different difficulties faced by the people of Bangladesh because of the climate change are, sea-level rise, increase in salinity, river erosion, floods and draughts. In order to sustain the climate change challenges Bangladesh has become one of the leading voices in the area of climate change adaptation.



Netherlands is one of the successful countries in adapting policies against sea level rise. The country has shown its excellent capability in water management. Therefore, the country can contribute in water management and waste management in Bangladesh. Netherlands is the partner of Bangladesh in implementing the Delta Plan 2100.



In order to build embankments, prevent river erosion and floods and protect sea-level rise, Dutch advice, investments and assistance might bring expected outcome. The country also may support Bangladesh in water management in the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) those are being developed in different places in Bangladesh.



The climate related challenges Bangladesh is facing now are impossible to overcome without international financial and technical support. Therefore IMF support in several projects, taken by the Bangladesh government to become climate resilient, is vital. Hopefully, Netherlands has agreed that it will work with Bangladesh to address the challenges of climate change.



Moreover, besides climate related issues, the two countries can improve trade relation and increase development cooperation. Dutch importers may explore different Bangladeshi products and services, including pharmaceuticals and ICT service. Netherlands can greatly support in the renewable energy sector by transferring green technology in this regard.



In order to ensure a liveable environment in the country, Bangladesh has no other option other than strengthening climate diplomacy. Through this means we can ensure investment in climate change related projects and ensure a better future.

